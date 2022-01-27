Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market prepping for Spring weekend

Around 150 merchants will have a variety of items for sale in April at NRG Center. Tickets for the market will be available in March.

HOUSTON — Nothing says 'Springtime' like the Nutcracker, right?

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING is preparing for its third showing. The three-day market will run from April 8-10 at NRG Center.

Shoppers can welcome the spring and summer with items from over 150 merchants, varying from jewelry and clothes to décor for celebrations (Cinco de Mayo, graduation, Fourth of July, etc.).

New merchants for this year's SPRING market include the following:

“Just like spring and summertime itself, Nutcracker Market SPRING embraces a fun, relaxed feel,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. “Our merchants reinvent their booths with bright colors and trends, and we love watching our shoppers discover those one-of-a-kind, favorite finds to launch the new season.”

Starting March 14, shoppers can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.com for $18 plus fees. They'll also be available at the ticket windows during the Market weekend for $20. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

Kids 2 years old and younger go for free. Early Bird Admission will not be available.

As always, the annual Nutcracker Markets are fundraisers for the Houston Ballet. Proceeds from tickets and 11% of all merchandise sales will go towards the Ballet's Foundation, its Academy and its scholarship programs.

Also keep in mind that strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagon will not be allowed inside. Wheelchairs, walkers and other ADA approved mobility devices will be permitted and certified service animals are the only animals allowed.