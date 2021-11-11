Ready, set, shop! Popular Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market packed with happy shoppers

The four-day shopper's extravaganza kicked off Thursday at NRG Center after last year's event was held virtually because of the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is back with bells on! The four-day event kicked off Thursday at NRG Center for their 40th anniversary celebration.

It's heaven for shopaholics and this year didn’t disappoint.

"We have an RV, and we were tailgating in the parking lot. Oh yeah, it's a big deal,” said Jennifer Trevino of Houston.

She and her friends have been attending every year since 2004.

"It's awesome, it's great to have some normalcy," Trevino said. "This definitely feels like Christmas."

The 2021 event may look a little different for shoppers.

Several vendors say they’ve been dealing with supply chain demand.

Lisa Ubinger, with Catalina Originals, says the national crisis has limited some of her merchandise.

"Makes it really hard for us because we're preparing for certain collections, certain styles and we don’t get it," Ubinger said. "It’s hard on us but mainly the people shopping. We have limited sizes, things they’re looking for specifically, we don’t have."

It’s back! Houston’s annual Nutcracker Market is kicking off it’s first day.



Lines were out the door this morning before 10 a.m.! @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/4KWSX5d6Mh — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) November 11, 2021

Trevino and her group didn’t let that stop their excitement.

They showed KHOU 11 some of the must-see stops on their list.

Starting with “All About the Dips.”

"Zesty tomato. We're sold on the zesty tomato,” Trevino said.

Next on their list, freshly made toffee nut.

Not one box but “Okay three,” laughed Trevino.

After making all their rounds, the final stop was the Houston Ballet Nutcracker booth.

“I get this every year. I get a nutcracker every year. So, this year I fell in love with this one, with the little mouse the trees,” Trevino said.

All proceeds from the event benefit Houston Ballet.

The event at NRG center runs through Sunday.