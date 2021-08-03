Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns in person this November for 40th anniversary

The popular shopping event takes place Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 at NRG Center.

HOUSTON — The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is set to return in person this year as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The popular shopping event takes place Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 at NRG Center.

2020 officially marked the event’s 40th year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Nutcracker Market to put its in-person celebration on hold as it moved to a virtual format.

“Forty years is such a momentous occasion, especially after the challenges of last year,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. “We are thrilled to have this time to appreciate and celebrate so many years of unforgettable memories and to continue this tradition which has been so enthusiastically embraced by our community.”

The event is set to host more than 265 booths with vendors selling apparel, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, kitchen wares and gifts. The full list of merchants can be found here.

The Nutcracker Market, which typically attracts more than 100,000 shoppers each year, is an annual fundraiser for the Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales, as well the proceeds from admission and special event tickets, stays in Houston to support various programs of Houston Ballet and its Academy. Since its inception, the Nutcracker Market has contributed $75.3 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation.

General admission tickets go on sale Aug 16 at ticketmaster.com. Discount tickets may also be purchased at participating H-E-B Business Centers beginning Oct. 11. Special event tickets to the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon, early bird, and group general admission tickets can be purchased now by calling (713) 535-3231.

The Nutcracker Market Raffle, located in the main aisle and open during all four days of the event, includes prizes such as a Dine Around gift card package valued at more than $4,500, a $1,000 Macy’s gift card and more.

Market dates/hours

Nov. 11-14, 2021

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 to 5 p.m.

Ticketing

Discount general admission tickets available at Ticketmaster.com beginning Aug. 16

Discount general admission tickets at H-E-B Business Centers beginning Oct. 11

General admission tickets are good for one-day admission only

$20 (cash or check only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days (ATMs are available on-site)

All persons regardless of age are required to have a ticket

Early bird tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling (713) 535-3231 by Nov. 6

Early bird and general admission tickets may be purchased at the door at NRG Center Nov. 11 to Nov. 14

Early bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 as well as repeat admission all four days of the market

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons as they are not permitted inside. Wheelchairs and walkers are permitted. Pets are not allowed. For more details, visit the market’s accessibility webpage here.

Please note: Nutcracker Market will follow all CDC health and safety guidelines in place at the time of Nutcracker Market.

Special events

Special event tickets are good for repeat admission all four days and early 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday and Friday.

Wells Fargo Preview Party

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $250

Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $150

Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Featuring the Macy’s Fragrance Pop-Up Shop

Friday, Nov. 12 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $150