HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring a chance for more severe weather in Texas as a line of storms move across the state overnight through Thursday morning.

The Houston area will have a slight chance for severe weather Wednesday into Thursday. Central Texas into North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have an enhanced risk of seeing severe storms.

The area of low pressure is now centered over Albuquerque this morning and will slide from west to east over the next 24 hours. The energy will break up and that is why areas in central and north Texas will see the best threat for severe activity.

Here's the timeline of what to expect in Houston:

WEDNESDAY - Cloudy and breezy but dry in this morning. Expect a 40% chance for hit or miss showers after 2PM. After sunset rain chances go up to 60%.

In North Texas, however, the storms could be severe. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop during Wednesday afternoon through the evening. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible. Tap here for the Dallas-area forecast.

THURSDAY - Expect a line of strong thunderstorms to develop in the Texas hill country near Austin just after midnight Thursday morning. This line of storms will push through the Houston area between 4 am and 8 am. Rain chance 90%. That's when our threat for hail, heavy rain, gusty wind and an isolated tornado will be greatest. Storms move out after lunch and a gusty northwest wind will kick in.

FRIDAY - Much cooler in the morning with north-side lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. Should be beautiful with low humidity!

THIS WEEKEND - Sunny and temps in the 70s and 80s - perfect for Easter, although winds will shift out of the southeast starting Saturday, increasing our humidity again. Still remaining comfortable for your Easter Sunday. Anything you do have planned for Sunday- feel free to make it out doors.

