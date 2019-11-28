The next cold front is forecast to move through the Houston area late Saturday into Saturday night. Yes, most of us get excited for the cooler temperatures behind a cold front, but this one comes with a severe weather threat.

The Storm Prediction Center says there is a "Slight Risk" for severe storms for our north and eastern counties. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threat. The cold front will be moving through fast, so heavy rain and flooding are not a concern at this time.

The second half of the weekend is looking FABULOUS with high pressure building in. The will bring back sunny skies and more fall-like temperatures Sunday.

