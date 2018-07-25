HOUSTON - High levels of E. coli were found in water samples taken from homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey, according to results of a Rice University study.

Researchers found widespread contamination by E. coli tapped in homes with stagnant water weeks after Harvey. They also discovered high levels of key genes indicating antibiotic resistance in the samples.

Researchers say the contamination is likely a result of overflow from flooded wastewater treatment plants.

Rice environmental engineers Lauren Stadler, Oilin Li, Pedro Alvarez and students took water samples near Brays and Buffalo bayous, inside and outside of homes and public spaces. They said stagnant water samples were taken from homes that had been closed off for more than a week and from homes that had floodwater flowing through them.

Researchers said one of the most striking findings was sampled water and – later -- sediment showed abundant levels of two indicator genes -- sul1 and intI1 -- that indicate antibiotic-resistant bacteria, even weeks after Harvey. They said particular samples from inside closed homes showed concentrations of sul1 were 250 times greater and intI1 60 times greater in than in bayou samples.

Researchers said as a result of the study, people should take extra care in avoiding direct contact with stagnant floodwaters, especially in those flooded homes with niches for pathogens to grow.

