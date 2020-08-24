Monday storm updates: The latest news on Tropical Storm Laura as Marco fizzles

Tropical Storm Laura could be a Category 2 hurricane with a dangerous storm surge when it makes landfall later this week.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Marco has lost a lot of punch as it moves toward the southwest Louisiana coast and it's no threat to us.

That isn't the case with Laura, which poses a significant threat to either the upper Texas Coast or Louisiana. The most recent spaghetti models don't agree on where Laura will make landfall, so everyone should be prepared and have a plan.

LATEST UPDATES

4 p.m. — With the 4 p.m. Monday update, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Montgomery, Liberty, Harris and Galveston counties.

A hurricane watch was issued for from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne for areas outside of the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System.

3:50 p.m. — Thursday’s game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park will be played on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start.

3:35 p.m. — Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says he anticipates a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula Tuesday if the current models don't change.

2:15 p.m. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized more than 70 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guard in response to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

2 p.m. — President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Texas. FEMA is available to help state and local agencies to areas that will be affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to coordinate disaster relief efforts starting Monday. The declaration includes Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy counties.

1:38 p.m. — City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas and west of the end of the Seawall in advance of Tropical Storm Laura, effective 1 p.m. Monday.

12:47 p.m. — Brazosport ISD is closing schools on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be no classes for virtual at-home learners or at school learners on these closure dates. Other school closures will be posted here.

12:33 p.m. — Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a county-wide disaster declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura’s landfall, expected later this week. There is currently no evacuation order for Chambers County.

11:30 a.m. — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced Monday he is calling for a mandatory city-wide evacuation beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 25. Mayor Bartie originally announced a voluntary evacuation of Sabine Pass, Saturday, August 22.

Get the latest forecast at khou.com/weather.

Track the storms on our interactive radar khou.com/hurricane.

Download the KHOU app for the latest updates, including weather alerts: khou.com/app.