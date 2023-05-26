Memorial Day holiday travel: Check road conditions, wait times at airports

Millions of people are expected to hit the road and skies.

HOUSTON — Are you preparing to travel for the the Memorial Day holiday weekend?

Millions of Texans are expected to hit the road and the skies.

Houston airports say they expect more than one million traveler over the three-day weekend. They suggest you arrive to the airport two hour before your flight for domestic travel, even earlier for international.

If you're heading to the airport, prepare for long lines at the airports. Parking lots fill up fast, so make sure to make a reservation at least six hours before your flight.

Another big reason you'll want to arrive early -- there's ongoing construction at Bush IAH to build a new international terminal.



Whether you're driving or flying in or out of Texas, you should stay up to date with travel conditions. KHOU 11 is tracking the weather, road traffic and flight updates.

LIVE RADARS: Greater Houston Area and Texas

Check road conditions around Houston

Check road conditions around Texas

Check the status of your flights

Bush IAH: Arrivals | Departures

Hobby airport: Arrivals | Departures

Keep tabs on parking