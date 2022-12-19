Airlines pulling back on some travel parks

Delta Air Lines is making it harder to get to its Sky Club lounges and United Airlines plans to raise the bar on earning frequent flyer status next year.

From cashing in on frequent flyer miles to getting into airport lounges, some airlines are pulling back the perks.

Stephanie Ogbogu is a proud frequent flyer but is now frequently frustrated by the airlines.

“They wanted us to take advantage of travel,” said Ogbogu. “Then we finally do and it's like, oh, wait, wait, wait, now it's too much.”

Ogbogu is not happy about a new Delta rule. Next year, the airline is making it harder to get into its more than 50 Sky Club lounges at airports worldwide.

Delta says customers were upset over lines outside and crowded seating inside. In response, Delta tells its frequent flyers, “We have made the difficult decision to implement new policies that we believe will preserve the experience our guests deserve.

Scott Keyes with Scott’s Cheap Flights said as travel numbers go up to pre-pandemic levels, the perks come down.

“It's going to be much more difficult to get into lounges. Much more difficult to renew elite status and much more difficult to redeem their frequent flyer miles for a free trip,” he said.

United Airlines is also making changes. Next year, the airline will raise the bar on earning frequent flyer status, making it harder to get free upgrades and fees waived.

“Airlines are, they're missing the mark here,” said Ogbogu. “I hope that they listen to the consumer, and they really think about some of the decisions that they're making at the top level.”

Consumer advocates point out that earning miles has never been easier thanks to airline credit cards but redeeming them is about to get even tougher.