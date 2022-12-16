What you need to know before heading to Houston airports this holiday season

“We can’t say it enough. Arrive early, arrive early, arrive early. That’s the No. 1 tip we can give any traveler,” Patricia Mancha, TSA spokesperson, said.

HOUSTON — Millions of Texans are expected to hit the road and the skies as the big holiday rush kicks off this weekend making it the third busiest year for travel ever documented.

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season at Bush and Hobby airports.

The line to get through security was already getting long as of 4 a.m.

Three million people are expected to fly in and out of Bush and Hobby airports during the next couple of weeks.

The only thing worse than waiting in a long line is missing your flight so airport officials are recommending travelers get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights.

With Christmas still a week away, airports are expected to stay busy. Travelers can check security wait times here for Bush and Hobby.

A quick reminder if you’re flying with gifts. TSA said a lot of travelers get upset when they have to open up beautifully wrapped gifts, so they recommend waiting to wrap presents until after going through security or using gift bags.

Starting today, 3.4 million people are expected to fly through Houston’s airports for the winter holidays. Today and tomorrow are the single busiest days at @iah and @HobbyAirport, and it shows! We’ve got a @TSA Precheck pop up with @Idemia_NA now thru Sat. #HolidayTravel pic.twitter.com/I6dirwxTI6 — Melissa Correa (@MelCorrea_HOU) December 15, 2022

