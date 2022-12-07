Doctor’s orders: Drive safely during the holidays | Sponsored

During the holidays, doctors want you to remember the three 'D's

HOUSTON — When Carman H. Whiting, MD, family medicine specialist at UT Physicians Multispecialty – Sienna, tells her patient to drive safely during the holidays, she means it.

“I do believe car accidents go up during the holidays,” Whiting said. “It’s partly because more people are on the road, and increased traffic raises the probability of an incident. Alcohol consumption also goes up during the holidays, so there will statistically be more impaired drivers. These factors, on top of the usual driving distractions, create a greater risk.”

To help road travelers stay safe during their holiday journeys, the doctor offers three basic rules to follow, or the “three Ds.”

Don’t drink and drive

Though anyone of legal age can consume alcohol, the key is to do it responsibly.

“If you’re going to be drinking, you shouldn’t drive,” Whiting said. “A lot of people think, ‘I’ll just have one or two drinks,’ but it’s hard to know how much will inebriate a person because it depends on your weight, medications, how much you’ve eaten, and other factors.”

When going out to drink, plan for a ride home.

“If you go out to celebrate, always have a designated driver. If you don’t have one, arrange for a rideshare or cab. This is for your personal safety and the safety of others,” she said.

Drive in daylight

It is best to travel when the sun is out, particularly if the weather causes wet or slick road conditions.

“I recommend everyone travel during the day. It’s easier to see your surroundings, and the likelihood of intoxicated people on the road is lower,” Whiting said.

Seniors and teenagers should especially follow this rule of thumb.

“I think it’s better for elderly people to drive during the day and always wear their eyewear,” Whiting said. “I also don’t think teenagers should drive at night, even if they’re already freshmen in college. They’re not experienced drivers.”

Also, resist the temptation to speed because the visibility is better.

“Arriving just a little bit sooner isn’t worth increasing your chance of an accident,” she said.

Drive defensively

It is important to remain focused while driving, as distractions also cause wrecks.

“Because of high traffic, you should be on the alert,” Whiting said. “Definitely pay attention to your surroundings, and eliminate as many distractions as possible.”

The physician offers some suggestions:

Map the route the night before to rely less on the car or phone navigation.

Sleep well the night before a trip to help stay alert on the road.

Do not text while driving; avoid making phone calls.

Make as many stops as necessary when feeling tired.

Move out of the way of speeders and swervers.

If driving with another person, have them check the directions and make any necessary texts or calls. If the person is a licensed driver, consider taking turns at the wheel.