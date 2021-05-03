Major traffic alert this weekend: Avoid the Southwest Freeway at 610 — here's why

Warn your friends — this is not an area you want to get caught in this weekend.

HOUSTON — There is a major road closure planned for this weekend, March 5, in the Galleria area.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the freeway closure is necessary as crews continue to rework the I-69/610 West interchange. This weekend they will be tearing down the old ramps from 610 to I-69, also known as the Southwest Freeway or Highway 59 (for you old school Houstonians).

What’s closed

Short version: The Southwest Freeway in both directions at 610 West — this is in the Galleria/Uptown area. Friday night until Monday morning.

Longer version from TXDoT: As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway between I-610 West Loop and S. Rice Avenue beginning Friday, March 5 at 9 p.m. until Monday, March 8 at 5 a.m.

Alternate routes

Avoid I-69 at the West Loop if you can, especially in the daytime hours, or risk sitting in big delays.

KHOU 11’s Stephanie Simmons says you can also use these routes to avoid the area:

SW Freeway, exit Bissonnet

Westheimer Road

Richmond Avenue

Highway 90 to/from the 610 South Loop

I-10 Katy Freeway

Why the closure?

From TXDoT: Crews will be working to demolish the old I-610 West Loop northbound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound and the old I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound, both of which span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. The new I-610 West Loop northbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound will open later this week. The new I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound is already open.

Barricades and police will be directing traffic

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

What else is changing

From TXDoT: The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.