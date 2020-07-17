Traffic Alert: Major weekend Houston highway closures

Another good reason to stay home this weekend: construction will result some major closures in Houston.

BELLAIRE, Texas — Be on the lookout for these major closures this weekend pertaining to the IH 69 / IH 610 Interchange Project.

The closures affect the 610 Loop northbound and southbound main lanes the Southwest Freeway.

Major weekend traffic closures

IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes between Westheimer Rd. and IH 69 SOUTHWEST:

Total closure continuously, from 9 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic to exit Westheimer Road. Continue along IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road. Take first entrance onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.

IH 610 Southbound to IH 69 Northbound & Southbound Connector:

Total closure continuously, from 9 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic to exit Westheimer Road. Continue on IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road. Take entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Exit Fournace Place onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road. U-turn at Bissonnet onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take respective connector to IH 69 Northbound or Southbound.

IH 610 Entrance Ramp from Post Oak Rd.:

Total closure continuously, from 9 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic to join detour along IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.

Westheimer Rd. Eastbound and Westbound between Post Oak and IH 610:

Total closure continuously, from 9 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday. Eastbound traffic to turn right(South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Merge onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Turn left (East) onto Westpark Drive. Turn left (North) onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Continue to Westheimer Road. Westbound traffic to turn right (North) onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Turn left (West) onto San Felipe Street. Turn left (South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Continue to Westheimer Road.

Richmond Ave. Eastbound and Westbound at IH 610 Underpass:

Total closure continuously, from 9 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday. Eastbound traffic to take IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Turn left (West) onto Westheimer Road. Turn left (South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Continue to Richmond Ave. Westbound traffic to take IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Turn left (East) onto Westpark Drive. Turn left (North) onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Continue to Richmond Ave.

IH 69 Northbound between IH 610 West Loop and Newcastle Dr.:

1 Right (Outside) Lane Closed Daily, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday.

All closures are subject to cancellation or modification due to adverse weather.

