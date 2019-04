HOUSTON — There’s a tractor stuck under a bridge on the Southwest Freeway near Highway 288, according to police.

One northbound lane on the Southwest Freeway is closed.

Transtar cameras show traffic backed up all the way to Shephard.

Police did not say when all lanes will reopen.

If you usually take this way home from work, you may want to find an alternate route.

