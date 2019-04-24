Grammy-nominated rapper -- and Houston icon -- Bun B shot a robber at his home early Tuesday night, Houston police say.

Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, fired at the masked robber who had pulled a gun on his wife when she answered the door around 5:45 p.m., Queenie, police said. The robber demanded valuables, and she offered up her car.

Bun B heard disturbance from upstairs, grabbed his gun, and fired on the robber as he fled in his wife's car. The man fired back, but left the gun behind.

He was later arrested at a Houston-area hospital, police said. He had been shot in his left shoulder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

