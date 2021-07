Deputies say approximately 10 people were seen running away from the crash site on Highway 59 near El Campo.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — Several passengers ran away from the scene of a deadly rollover crash in Wharton County, according to the Precinct 2 Constable's Office.

One person was killed in the one-vehicle accident and one person had to be rushed to a hospital by helicopter.