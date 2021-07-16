Man arrested after high-speed chase through 6 counties across Houston area

The chase was so long, Houston police had to stop to refuel in Splendora during the pursuit.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody early Friday after a high-speed chase through several counties in the Houston area.

We're told this all started when police spotted a stolen car at a hotel parking lot along I-10 and Highway 6. When they tried to stop the driver, he took off on a chase like something out of a movie.

It took police from several agencies and a state chopper to track down the man, whose name has not yet been released.

KHOU 11 cameras were rolling as the driver sped by in what police say was a stolen Nissan Versa.

After speeding from the hotel, the suspect allegedly went south on Highway 6 to Highway 90 in Sugar Land. Then he got on the Southwest Freeway all the way through downtown Houston, hitting speeds upwards of 100 mph.

Police tried to spike the vehicle as several agencies joined in. Ultimately, the chase went about 125 miles through six counties. The chase was so long, Houston police had to stop to refuel in Splendora during the pursuit.

Eventually the man was finally stopped in Cleveland, northeast of Houston, and then he was taken into custody.

Police said they found drugs in the stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the vehicle the man was in was stolen from a rental company in west Houston several days prior.