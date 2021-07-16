HPD: Suspect out on 7 felony bonds arrested for murder after man found shot to death inside apartment

Another suspect was also arrested for murder in this case.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were arrested and charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston in May.

The murder suspects have been identified as Qiriathiam Phillips, 25, and Consetta Rao, 24. Police said Phillips was out on seven felony bonds at the time of this murder.

On the afternoon of May 25, police found 29-year-old Tevin Watson was found with at least one gunshot wound at an apartment in the 9500 block of Woodfair Drive.

Two children were also in the apartment but were fortunately not injured.

Watson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

An investigation into this shooting led police to Phillips and Rao as the suspects in this case and they were taken into custody on Thursday.

ARRESTED: Booking photos of Qiriathiam Phillips, 25 (left), and Consetta Rao, 24. Both are charged with murder in the May 25th fatal shooting of a man at 9502 Woodfair.



— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2021