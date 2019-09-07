HOUSTON — A driver struck and killed a man who was crossing a roadway in southwest Houston late Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the 14700 block of Hiram Clarke shortly before 11 p.m.

Police believe the driver of a Pontiac was heading northbound when he hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress but later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

At this time no charges have been filed in the incident, which remains under investigation.

