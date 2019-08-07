HOUSTON — The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has released the cause of death for the deputy who suffered a medical crisis while responding to a stabbing scene on Saturday.

The cause of death has been ruled a pulmonary thromboemboli due to deep venous thrombosis -- which means a blood clot to his lungs.

Deputy Omar Diaz, 39, was responding to a report of a stabbing in northwest Houston Saturday morning when he collapsed.

He was taken to Northwest Hospital where he died.

Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Diaz begin his career in 2009 as a detention officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He graduated from the sheriff's office basic peace officer's course in August 2018.

Diaz was most recently assigned to patrol in the Crossroads Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.

"Deputy Diaz served his community with honor and distinction," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "The entire Harris County Sheriff's Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother."

