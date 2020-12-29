HPD: No car seats found in crash that left 1-year-old critically injured in Meyerland

Police said the vehicle was spotted speeding at 100 mph Tuesday before police found it wrecked along S. Braeswood Boulevard moments later.

HOUSTON — No car seats were found at the scene of crash Tuesday morning that left two small children injured, including a 1-year-old hospitalized in critical condition, according to Houston police.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of S. Braeswood Boulevard near S. Rice Avenue in the Meyerland area.

Investigators said the vehicle involved was clocked hitting speeds of up to 100 mph, and officers began to chase it. During the pursuit, police lost sight of the vehicle.

HPD commanders & investigators are heading to a major crash with a possible fatality at 5000 S. Braeswood near S. Rice that occurred about 10 a.m. The driver & two children were transported to the hospital. A PIO is also en route.



Please avoid the area. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/FuXZk7XajG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 29, 2020

Moments later, a vehicle that had crashed into a tree was found in a nearby area, police said. It was quickly identified as the speeding vehicle from earlier.

Investigators said the driver and two children were taken to the hospital. HPD was shock to find no car seats or other restraints at the crash site.

It was last reported the 1-year-old was in surgery with critical injuries.

Police said the older child and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.