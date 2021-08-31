I-45 expansion project gets state approval to move forward, awaits federal funding decision

Texas Transportation Commission voted to move forward with the I-45 expansion project but it'll have to wait until Dec. 9 to see if federal funding will be approved.

HOUSTON — The Texas Transportation Commission voted Tuesday to move forward with the I-45 expansion project in Houston.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it believes that the freeway would be safer if it shifted the flow of traffic around downtown Houston. It also believes it would improve traffic congestion. TxDOT said it has spent more than a decade working on the project.

TxDOT’s proposed project would widen parts of I-45 from downtown to Beltway 8.

Some have pushed back against the project, saying it would displace people and businesses.

TTC will have to wait until Dec. 9 to find out if the federal government approves their portion of the funding for the project.