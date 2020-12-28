HPD: 290 shut down in both directions after man is struck, killed in multi-vehicle crash

Police initially said the man appeared to be running from a crash, but investigators later determined he was ejected from the wreckage before being hit.

HOUSTON — Highway 290 was shut down early Monday morning after police said a man was struck and killed during a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m. all eastbound and westbound lanes remained closed near Tidwell. The HOV lane was also closed, Metro tweeted.

Houston police initially said the man appeared to be running from a crash when he was struck by a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable patrol vehicle. Investigators later determined, however, the man was ejected from the wreck, which involved three vehicles in the westbound lanes.

Assistant Chief B. Tien said the victim was thrown from the wreckage into the eastbound lanes and was then hit by the patrol vehicle. The man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.