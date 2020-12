Sheriff deputies expect traffic in the area will be slowed down for hours while they investigate.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash Saturday that left at least on person dead.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. on Texas 146 near Main Street.

Investigators said one vehicle rear-ended another.

A driver was Life Flighted to Memorial Hermann hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers expect the area will be closed for several hours during the investigation.