Man fatally shot while driving on FM 1764 in Galveston County, deputies say

Investigators say a witness reported hearing "pop sounds" before seeing the victim's vehicle crash into multiple barriers.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man shot while driving in the La Marque area.

Officers were alerted around 2 a.m. about the incident in the eastbound lanes of FM 1764 and the Gulf Freeway.

A witness reported she was about to get on the freeway when she heard multiple "pop sounds" before seeing the car behind her crash. She said the vehicle hit a barrier before going across all lanes and striking another barrier.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found dead. He had been shot an unconfirmed number of times, investigators said.

The sheriff's office is awaiting autopsy results.