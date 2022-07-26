East Beltway 8 reopens heading north after fiery crash involving Pct. 8 deputy constable

Both people in the striking car and the deputy were taken to separate nearby hospitals.

PASADENA, Texas — A Precinct 8 deputy constable’s vehicle burst into flames after it was struck from behind and pushed into a retaining wall on Beltway 8 early Tuesday morning, according to Pasadena police.

This happened around 2 a.m. on East Sam Houston Parkway South near San Augustine Avenue.

According to Houston Transtar, the freeway had reopened just before 7 a.m. with traffic getting by now.

Multiple agencies including Pasadena police and fire trucks responded to the scene as the freeway was closed early this morning.

Pasadena police said two people in a car struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle from behind causing the chain of events.

Police said they are trying to determine if the deputy was parked or working a traffic stop at the time of the crash.

Police said the good news is that the deputy and the two people in the other vehicle are expected to survive. A third passenger in the striking vehicle was not injured in the crash.

