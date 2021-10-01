HCSO: Driver killed after vehicle crashes head-on into tree in Cypress

HCSO has shutdown both westbound lanes of Queenston Boulevard at Baker Cypress Road while officers investigate.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver is dead after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Baker Cypress Road and Queenston Boulevard. HCSO shut down both westbound lanes of Queenston Boulevard while officers investigate.

Investigators said the driver, who they believe is a man in his 20s or 30s, was headed westbound on Queenston Boulevard when he went off road. He traveled through the grass and then reportedly struck a tree head-on.

They believe the victim was driving fast and wasn't wearing a seatbelt. An officer said the steering wheel broke from the stem during the collision.

The man was pronounced dead when first responders arrived. He suffered serious injuries after going into the windshield, according to investigators.

HCSO is waiting for the medical examiner to confirm his identity and whether or not he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.