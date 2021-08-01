2 drivers killed, infant girl airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in E. Harris County

Deputies believe a man in a pickup went into oncoming traffic, hitting and killing a woman and injuring an infant.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A horrific, head-on crash claimed the lives of two people and critically injured an infant child in east Harris County late Thursday night, deputies said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Main in Highlands, according to Lt. S. Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies they saw a black Chevrolet Silverado speed past them. A short time later, the witness found the truck had crashed head-on into a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Deputies were called to the scene, but both drivers were already dead.

Investigators believe the speeding black pickup failed to stay on its side of the road, and the man behind the wheel went into oncoming traffic, causing the crash. An infant girl in the backseat of the truck that was hit was airlifted to a hospital in Houston — the woman who was driving died at the scene.

Deputies said a toxicology report will take weeks to get back, but they have reason to believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.