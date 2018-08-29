CLEAR LAKE, Texas – Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms have moved out of the Houston area after they moved in late Wednesday morning, causing minor street flooding in some communities.

Around noon, heavy rain was falling from Galveston, along the I-45 corridor from south of Houston and all the way to The Woodlands.

Crystal Hyde

KHOU 11 viewer Crystal Hyde says at least one vehicle stalled out in high water on Bay Area at Royal Crest Drive in Clear Lake.

Viewer Alice Jensen sent us video of Galveston's West End, which was getting pounded by heavy rain.

And in Liberty County a lightning strike sparked an oil tank fire.

There are currently no severe weather alerts in effect, says the KHOU 11 Weather Team.

