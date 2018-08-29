LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – An oil tank caught fire as storms brought lightning to Liberty County late Wednesday morning.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says that as of 11:40 a.m. the fire was under control and mostly out.

Nearby resident Alissa Worley tells KHOU 11 News the tank is located off FM 834 at FM 1011 in the town of Hardin. She says it was just after 10 a.m. when her family heard a clap of thunder and a bang.

Worley says they looked outside and found the tank on fire. Firefighters arrived a short time later but were not immediately successful in putting out the fire.

Heavy rain in the area is helping to control the flames. Officials have not issued a shelter-in-place or evacuation order.

Residents say the company responsible for the oil facility is at the scene.

