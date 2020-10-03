HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old driver ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle collision in northwest Harris County early Tuesday, deputies said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported the incident around 6 a.m.

He tweeted the crash happened in the 6900 block of Greenhouse near FM 529. That's where the teen driver, who had two other teens in their car, ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle. The teens' vehicle then collided with a second car.

Deputies said the 15-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two teen passengers were stabilized and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

In all, there were two teen boys and one teen girl in the offending vehicle, the sheriff tweeted.

No other injuries were reported in the other vehicles.

