HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Monday evening floating in Lake Houston.

Around 7 p.m., police said a woman made the discovery while she was driving a golf cart around her property in the 13800 block of Lakeside Terrance.

The woman's cause of death is not known at this time and authorities said it's not clear how long her body had been in the lake.

A dive team helped recover the woman's body and homicide detectives were investigating her death.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: ‘Daddy went swimming’: Girl, 3, found alone on boat in Brazos River

RELATED: Woman found dead in Lake Conroe, Montgomery Co. deputies say

RELATED: Police identify teen whose body was found surrounded by gators in Florida