HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to the hospital early Friday after his patrol car was struck by two vehicles at an intersection.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. along FM 1960 at Veterans Memorial.

A driver in a Mercedes sedan struck the deputy’s vehicle from behind while he was stopped at a red light. The patrol car was forced into the intersection and was then hit by a Ford Taurus.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter