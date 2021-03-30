1 killed in crash along Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County

Check back for any updates to this developing story.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Richmond late Monday night, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office.

The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is investigating.

Note: the video in this story is raw scene video with no audio

The crash happened before 10 p.m. along Highway 99/Grand Parkway near W. Airport on the Aliana side of the highway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours overnight but have since reopened.

Investigators did not immediately release further information about the crash, nor did they identify the type of vehicle involved.