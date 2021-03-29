HPD: Lost mattress leads to multiple wrecks on 290, critically injuring 6-year-old boy

The incident was being investigated as a potentially fatal crash, closing the freeway for hours.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a chain-reaction crash that led to a little boy getting seriously hurt on Highway 290 late Sunday.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes near 34th Street at about 8:30 p.m.

“There was a mattress on the freeway, causing one of the drivers to stop,” said Lt. C. Bruce with the Houston Police Department. “A vehicle impacted that vehicle in the rear.”

Bruce said those drivers were okay, but as a result of that first crash, another car stopped and that vehicle was also struck.

“There were four children — the information I have right now — between the ages of 5 and 9, all of them were transported to the hospital as well as the driver, who was the mother.”

All the children were said to be okay except for a 6-year-old boy, who was listed in critical condition. The incident was being investigated as a potentially fatal crash, closing the freeway for hours.

Bruce noted that investigators checked over the vehicles involved and did not find a car seat in the family's vehicle.