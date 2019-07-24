PEARLAND, Texas — Just days after making history by landing on the moon, the Apollo 11 mission wrapped up 50 years ago when the spacecraft splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

The world watched as the three astronauts plummeted back to earth after eight days in space.

Watching it from Johnson Space Center was Pearland Mayor Tom Reid.

Before his time as mayor, Reid worked at NASA from 1965 to 1997.

Over those 32 years, Reid accomplished a lot.

“The landing of course was something that just froze everybody all over the world, so it was a very exciting time,” Reid said.

He worked inside mission control.

“You went in very carefully because activity was going on, and it was mostly to go in and convey information to a particular console,” he said.

Reid said it’s an unforgettable experience.

“I was very anxious and nervous because we’d never done this before,” Reid said.

He clearly remembers the feeling watching the astronauts come back to earth.

“We were tickled to death,” Reid said. “I think everybody was pleased that they were alive.”

This weekend he celebrated the milestone anniversary by going back in time.

“50 years ago, this is how I would have looked. White shirt, tie, pocket protector, ballpoint pen, badge," he said.

He revisited the space center and mission control.

“It was quite an emotional thing. You just feel good about it, proud about it. We did it,” Reid said.

