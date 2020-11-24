These are the Thanksgiving football games you can watch on TV

The Texans are in action on Thanksgiving, taking on the Detroit Lions

HOUSTON — It’s as much a part of Thanksgiving Day as turkey and stuffing – watching football on TV. And this year, it kicks off with the hometown team in a turkey day tradition taking on a team that plays on Thanksgiving every year.

NFL games on Thanksgiving Day

At 11:30 a.m., the Houston Texans take on the Lions in Detroit. You can catch that game right here on KHOU, Channel11. The Texans, fresh off their win over the Patriots, will try to take down the 4-6 Lions.

After the Texans' game, the Washington Football Team takes on the Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 on FOX and the Baltimore Ravens tangle with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 on NBC.

College football games on Thanksgiving Day

If college is your thing, Colorado State takes on Air Force at the U.S. Air Force Academy at 1 p.m. That game will be live on CBSSN.