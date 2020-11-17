Free Thanksgiving Food Drives in Houston

Houstonians across the city are helping families have a happy holiday, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON — Whether you're looking for help or looking to help for Thanksgiving, here's a list of resources that are putting food on the table this year:

"Thanksgiving's On Us" Food Distribution (Thursday, November 19th)

The Rockets are teaming up with Second Servings of Houston to host a "Thanksgiving's On Us" Food Distribution presented by Kroger. Families can go through their contactless drive-thru outside of Toyota Center to pick up one of 2,000 Thanksgiving-themed family dinners. That comes along with seasonal produce, dinner rolls, hand sanitizer, masks and more. The distribution will be open from 10 am - noon on Thursday (while supplies last).

"Families Helping Families" Grocery Pickup (Saturday, November 21)

Families Helping Families Houston is working with the Smart Financial Centre to provide a week's worth of groceries to 300 families in Fort Bend County. FHF will give out a Thanksgiving turkey on top of about 50 other food items. They're hoping to raise $45,000 this year to pay for the groceries. Curbside pickup will be open on Saturday from 6 am - 5 pm.

Texans Care for Texans campaign

The Houston Texans Foundation is taking donations to help the Houston Food Bank feed a half-million families this Thanksgiving. Every dollar raised makes three meals for those who need them. If you need food, you can go to the Food Bank's website or call their helpline at 832-369-9390.

Walmart's Free Thanksgiving Dinner Program

Walmart is partnering with Campbell's, Butterball, Coca-Cola and the mobile app Ibotta to feed as many families as possible. Click here for more info.

HTX Community Fridges

A group of Houstonians have been installing community fridges across the city to help families put food on the table. HTX Community Fridges currently has fridges in four areas: two in Alief, one in Bellaire and one in Third Ward. They're stocked with non-perishable and labeled perishable foods, and volunteers sign up to monitor or donate to the fridge. The hours for each fridge vary depending on the location.