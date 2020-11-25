Texans QB Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

HOUSTON — The National Football League named Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time of his career, the team announced Wednesday morning.
The honor comes after the team's 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 11.
Among Texans players, only J.J. Watt has received the player of the week honor more times.
In Sunday's game, "Watson completed 28-of-37 passes (75.7 percent) for 344 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 121.9 rating. He also ran for 36 yards and one touchdown on six carries (6.0 avg.). Watson led the conference in passer rating (121.9), completion percentage (75.7) and yards per attempt (9.3), while ranking second in rushing yards among AFC quarterbacks. He led the Texans to consecutive wins against the Patriots for the first time in franchise history and helped Houston become only the second team in the NFL to win consecutive games against the Patriots since 2017 (Kansas City)," the team noted.
This marks the 49th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the fourth time this season.
HOUSTON TEXANS ALL-TIME PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD WINNERS
Player Award Week Season
Deshaun Watson Offensive 11 2020
Angelo Blackson Special Teams 15 2019
Deshaun Watson Offensive 13 2019
Deshaun Watson Offensive 5 2019
Deshaun Watson Offensive 3 2019
Whitney Mercilus Defensive 2 2019
Ka’imi Fairbairn Special Teams 15 2018
J.J. Watt Defensive 12 2018
Jadeveon Clowney Defensive 4 2018
Johnathan Joseph Defensive 6 2017
Deshaun Watson Offensive 4 2017
Shane Lechler Special Teams 8 2016
Will Fuller V Special Teams 4 2016
Whitney Mercilus Defensive 1 2016
J.J. Watt Defensive 17 2015
J.J. Watt Defensive 11 2015
DeAndre Hopkins Offensive 6 2015
Randy Bullock Special Teams 16 2014
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offensive 13 2014
J.J. Watt Defensive 11 2014
J.J. Watt Defensive 4 2014
J.J. Watt Defensive 15 2012
Matt Schaub Offensive 11 2012
J.J. Watt Defensive 3 2012
Arian Foster Offensive 7 2011
Arian Foster Offensive 4 2011
Glover Quin Defensive 12 2010
Matt Schaub Offensive 6 2010
Andre Johnson Offensive 2 2010
Arian Foster Offensive 1 2010
Brian Cushing Defensive 8 2009
Brian Cushing Defensive 6 2009
Jacoby Jones Special Teams 4 2009
Matt Schaub Offensive 2 2009
Matt Schaub Offensive 14 2008
Steve Slaton Offensive 13 2008
Jacoby Jones Special Teams 8 2008
Jacoby Jones Special Teams 6 2008
André Davis Special Teams 14 2007
Kris Brown Special Teams 5 2007
Mario Williams Defensive 1 2007
Kris Brown Special Teams 16 2006
DeMeco Ryans Defensive 13 2006
Andre Johnson Offensive 4 2006
Jerome Mathis Special Teams 8 2005
Kris Brown Special Teams 3 2004
Chad Stanley Special Teams 9 2003
Avion Black Special Teams 15 2002
Aaron Glenn Defensive 14 2002