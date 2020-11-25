Texans QB Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

This marks the 49th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history.

HOUSTON — The National Football League named Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time of his career, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The honor comes after the team's 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 11.

Among Texans players, only J.J. Watt has received the player of the week honor more times.

In Sunday's game, "Watson completed 28-of-37 passes (75.7 percent) for 344 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 121.9 rating. He also ran for 36 yards and one touchdown on six carries (6.0 avg.). Watson led the conference in passer rating (121.9), completion percentage (75.7) and yards per attempt (9.3), while ranking second in rushing yards among AFC quarterbacks. He led the Texans to consecutive wins against the Patriots for the first time in franchise history and helped Houston become only the second team in the NFL to win consecutive games against the Patriots since 2017 (Kansas City)," the team noted.

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11 vs. NE. This marks his fifth POW award, which is the second-most in team history (Watt, 7).



Watson joins Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson & Patrick Mahomes as the only QBs with at least 5 POWs since 2017. pic.twitter.com/c6PplOhaUf — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 25, 2020

This marks the 49th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the fourth time this season.

HOUSTON TEXANS ALL-TIME PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD WINNERS

Player Award Week Season

Deshaun Watson Offensive 11 2020

Angelo Blackson Special Teams 15 2019

Deshaun Watson Offensive 13 2019

Deshaun Watson Offensive 5 2019

Deshaun Watson Offensive 3 2019

Whitney Mercilus Defensive 2 2019

Ka’imi Fairbairn Special Teams 15 2018

J.J. Watt Defensive 12 2018

Jadeveon Clowney Defensive 4 2018

Johnathan Joseph Defensive 6 2017

Deshaun Watson Offensive 4 2017

Shane Lechler Special Teams 8 2016

Will Fuller V Special Teams 4 2016

Whitney Mercilus Defensive 1 2016

J.J. Watt Defensive 17 2015

J.J. Watt Defensive 11 2015

DeAndre Hopkins Offensive 6 2015

Randy Bullock Special Teams 16 2014

Ryan Fitzpatrick Offensive 13 2014

J.J. Watt Defensive 11 2014

J.J. Watt Defensive 4 2014

J.J. Watt Defensive 15 2012

Matt Schaub Offensive 11 2012

J.J. Watt Defensive 3 2012

Arian Foster Offensive 7 2011

Arian Foster Offensive 4 2011

Glover Quin Defensive 12 2010

Matt Schaub Offensive 6 2010

Andre Johnson Offensive 2 2010

Arian Foster Offensive 1 2010

Brian Cushing Defensive 8 2009

Brian Cushing Defensive 6 2009

Jacoby Jones Special Teams 4 2009

Matt Schaub Offensive 2 2009

Matt Schaub Offensive 14 2008

Steve Slaton Offensive 13 2008

Jacoby Jones Special Teams 8 2008

Jacoby Jones Special Teams 6 2008

André Davis Special Teams 14 2007

Kris Brown Special Teams 5 2007

Mario Williams Defensive 1 2007

Kris Brown Special Teams 16 2006

DeMeco Ryans Defensive 13 2006

Andre Johnson Offensive 4 2006

Jerome Mathis Special Teams 8 2005

Kris Brown Special Teams 3 2004

Chad Stanley Special Teams 9 2003

Avion Black Special Teams 15 2002