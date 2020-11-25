x
Texans

Texans QB Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

This marks the 49th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history.

HOUSTON — The National Football League named Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time of his career, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The honor comes after the team's 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 11.

Among Texans players, only J.J. Watt has received the player of the week honor more times.

In Sunday's game, "Watson completed 28-of-37 passes (75.7 percent) for 344 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 121.9 rating. He also ran for 36 yards and one touchdown on six carries (6.0 avg.). Watson led the conference in passer rating (121.9), completion percentage (75.7) and yards per attempt (9.3), while ranking second in rushing yards among AFC quarterbacks. He led the Texans to consecutive wins against the Patriots for the first time in franchise history and helped Houston become only the second team in the NFL to win consecutive games against the Patriots since 2017 (Kansas City)," the team noted. 

This marks the 49th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the fourth time this season.

HOUSTON TEXANS ALL-TIME PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD WINNERS

Player    Award    Week    Season

Deshaun Watson    Offensive    11    2020

Angelo Blackson    Special Teams    15    2019

Deshaun Watson    Offensive    13    2019

Deshaun Watson    Offensive    5    2019

Deshaun Watson    Offensive    3    2019

Whitney Mercilus    Defensive    2    2019

Ka’imi Fairbairn    Special Teams    15    2018

J.J. Watt    Defensive    12    2018

Jadeveon Clowney    Defensive    4    2018

Johnathan Joseph    Defensive    6    2017

Deshaun Watson    Offensive    4    2017

Shane Lechler    Special Teams    8    2016

Will Fuller V    Special Teams    4    2016

Whitney Mercilus    Defensive    1    2016

J.J. Watt    Defensive    17    2015

J.J. Watt    Defensive    11    2015

DeAndre Hopkins    Offensive    6    2015

Randy Bullock    Special Teams    16    2014

Ryan Fitzpatrick    Offensive    13    2014

J.J. Watt    Defensive    11    2014

J.J. Watt    Defensive    4    2014

J.J. Watt    Defensive    15    2012

Matt Schaub    Offensive    11    2012

J.J. Watt    Defensive    3    2012

Arian Foster    Offensive    7    2011

Arian Foster    Offensive    4    2011

Glover Quin    Defensive    12    2010

Matt Schaub    Offensive    6    2010

Andre Johnson    Offensive    2    2010

Arian Foster    Offensive    1    2010

Brian Cushing    Defensive    8    2009

Brian Cushing    Defensive    6    2009

Jacoby Jones    Special Teams    4    2009

Matt Schaub    Offensive    2    2009

Matt Schaub    Offensive    14    2008

Steve Slaton    Offensive    13    2008

Jacoby Jones    Special Teams    8    2008

Jacoby Jones    Special Teams    6    2008

André Davis    Special Teams    14    2007

Kris Brown    Special Teams    5    2007

Mario Williams    Defensive    1    2007

Kris Brown    Special Teams    16    2006

DeMeco Ryans    Defensive    13    2006

Andre Johnson    Offensive    4    2006

Jerome Mathis    Special Teams    8    2005

Kris Brown    Special Teams    3    2004

Chad Stanley    Special Teams    9    2003

Avion Black    Special Teams    15    2002

Aaron Glenn    Defensive    14    2002