NBA trade deadline: Rockets send Oladipo to Heat

Houston traded Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a pick swap.
Credit: AP
Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets traded Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat at the NBA's trade deadline.

In return, Houston gets Kelly Olynyk, who is on an expiring contract, and Avery Bradley, who has barely played this season due to COVID-19 and then a calf injury. The deal also includes a pick swap in 2022, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal needed league approval.

Oladipo has wanted to be in Miami for some time, and the Rockets made that happen.

