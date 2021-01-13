James Harden says Rockets aren't good enough, can't be fixed

Houston's superstar guard didn't dance around the fact that he thinks the team is broken and can't be fixed.

HOUSTON — James Harden didn't mince his words Tuesday during his postgame media availability after Houston's second straight loss to the Lakers.

In both losses, the Rockets found themselves out of the game early in the first half.

After Tuesday's 117-100 loss, Harden spoke to the media and laid out his thoughts on how he thinks the team is doing.

"We're just not good enough," he said. "This situation is crazy. It's something that ... I don't think can be fixed, so, yea, thanks."

He then walked away from the table.

Those aren't the words any fan wants to hear from their team's superstar.

Check out the video below: