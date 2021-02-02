Rockets set franchise 3-point record in win over Thunder

No James Harden? No problem! The Rockets set a franchise mark by hitting 28 3-pointers in a win over the Thunder, one off the NBA mark.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising to a 136-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was Houston's sixth-straight win.

John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston’s sixth straight victory.

Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half.

It was the second straight game the Rockets had a 48-point quarter.

Houston also set a franchise mark by hitting 28 3-pointers in the game.