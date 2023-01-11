Texans WR could be ready for off-season training after leukemia diagnosis, GM says

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III could be ready to participate in an off-season program following his leukemia diagnosis, according to General Manager Nick Caserio.
During an interview Wednesday with the Payne & Pendergast radio show on SportsRadio 610, Caserio said Metchie's strength is improving and that he's progressing well.
"He's improved his strength, his lower body strength. His attitude's been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically," Caserio said.
Caserio went on to praise Metchie's attitude and perseverance, saying he could participate fully in the off-season training program if he's cleared.
On Sunday, Metchie appeared on the sidelines as the league promoted cancer awareness with its annual "Crucial Catch" campaign. He was shown on the video board at the end of the first quarter as Metchie hosted other people fighting cancer at NRG Stadium.
In October, Metchie gave the group a special evening at NRG Stadium as a thank you for their support as he continues his cancer treatments and recovery. Metchie also offered patients and families a tour of the stadium and the team's facilities.
"It's a blessing to be a blessing," Metchie said. "I think keeping that in the back of your mind is a great thing and a great way to keep your spirits up."
The update on Metchie's health is one of the better stories from an abysmal season for the Texans just days removed from firing head coach Lovie Smith.
Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record in his first and only season leading the Texans. With Houston's win over the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, the Texans missed out on the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft. The Chicago Bears hold the top pick and Houston will be on the clock second.
It’s the third straight year Houston has parted ways with a head coach. Two years ago, the team fired GM and head coach Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start. Last year, it was David Culley, who was one-and-done after a 4-13 season. This year, it’s Smith, who was elevated to head coach from defensive coordinator after the 2021 season.