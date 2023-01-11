Texans WR could be ready for off-season training after leukemia diagnosis, GM says

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio made the comments to Payne & Pendergast on SportsRadio610 Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III could be ready to participate in an off-season program following his leukemia diagnosis, according to General Manager Nick Caserio.

During an interview Wednesday with the Payne & Pendergast radio show on SportsRadio 610, Caserio said Metchie's strength is improving and that he's progressing well.

"He's improved his strength, his lower body strength. His attitude's been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically," Caserio said.

Caserio went on to praise Metchie's attitude and perseverance, saying he could participate fully in the off-season training program if he's cleared.

READ MORE: Texans rookie thanks hospital family for support during cancer recovery

On Sunday, Metchie appeared on the sidelines as the league promoted cancer awareness with its annual "Crucial Catch" campaign. He was shown on the video board at the end of the first quarter as Metchie hosted other people fighting cancer at NRG Stadium.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio tells @SethCPayne and @SeanTPendergast that there’s a chance that WR John Metchie III could be ready for the off-season program. “This kid is incredible. He’s a special kid” — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 11, 2023

In October, Metchie gave the group a special evening at NRG Stadium as a thank you for their support as he continues his cancer treatments and recovery. Metchie also offered patients and families a tour of the stadium and the team's facilities.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing," Metchie said. "I think keeping that in the back of your mind is a great thing and a great way to keep your spirits up."

The update on Metchie's health is one of the better stories from an abysmal season for the Texans just days removed from firing head coach Lovie Smith.

Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record in his first and only season leading the Texans. With Houston's win over the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, the Texans missed out on the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft. The Chicago Bears hold the top pick and Houston will be on the clock second.