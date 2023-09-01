Robert Griffin III says Texans 'using 2 Black head coaches to tank' is wrong

This is the second year in a row that the Texans have fired their head coach after just one season.

“The Houston Texans have fired Lovie Smith after 1 year. Using 2 Black head Coaches to tank and then firing them after 1 year shouldn’t sit right with anyone,” Griffith tweeted Sunday night after the news broke.

This is the second year in a row the Texans fired their head coach after just one season. David Culley, who was then a first-time head coach, was Smith’s predecessor before being fired. Smith even served as Culley’s defensive coordinator before being elevated to head coach.

Smith was let go after going 3-13-1 as the Texans coach while Culley went 4-13 in his one season at the helm. Both coaches oversaw what many be deemed a rebuilding project for the Texans.

“(Nathaniel) Hackett was fired for the team (Denver Broncos) underperforming MASSIVELY after trading for Russell Wilson. Roster was SUPER BOWL Contender level like the Rams and Bucs were after getting Stafford and Brady. Texans hired Culley and Lovie knowing the roster was bad, then fired them for being bad,” Griffin said in the Twitter thread.

“Idk how anyone produces different results in that situation,” Kurt Benkert, who is listed as a reserve on XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and spent three years in the NFL, said in response to Griffin’s tweet.

Griffin said it did not make sense to fire either Texans coach if the expectation was that they were to prepare the roster for the next step in the rebuilding process.

“It makes no sense bro. Everyone knew the job for both of them was to build the roster and prepare it for the QB of the future. Just disingenuous to have them do that and fire them back to back like that,” Griffin said in the thread.

Griffin’s take has garnered a wide range of responses:

The Texans are so bad they can’t even tank right 🤦‍♂️ — Brent Corrado (@BrentCorrado) January 9, 2023

Seriously!!! Straight racists! — Teran Johnson (@TeranJSports) January 9, 2023

I don’t believe Smith should have been fired at all but bc he’s black in a convenient excuse for this opinionated take, respectively, and it’s beneath you RGIII. — Sean M. Gagné 🇺🇸 (@SeanMGagne) January 9, 2023

This is tweet is a perfect example why racism will always exist in our world. Sad. — SleepyJ@Pregame (@SleepyJ_Pregame) January 9, 2023

💯 🎯 RG usually have decent takes, this one off by a mile… I know I know I’m white 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uGPY002hvF — cbak22 (@cbak22) January 9, 2023

We need to stop with this race stuff….. The NFL is 90% black, ALL players and coaches along with yourself worked their butts off to get to the @NFL. Hard work got everyone of you guys there but being black got you fired….make that make since. — GEM (@imake_history) January 9, 2023

Damn. Now I can’t un hear this — Kerry Ocei Carter (@KerryCarter) January 9, 2023

Waits for the “it has nothing to do with race crowd” give them time then and we wouldn’t say that. Sincerely ex NFL football players. — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) January 9, 2023

Lovie was hired to tank. 100% right. As a Bucs fan I can tell you he’s also an awful head coach and has been since he left Chicago.



This was the ONLY HC job Lovie was going to get. He knew it was likely 1 & out UNLESS he produced.



He didn’t, he’s gone, he made $5M- W for him. — Finance2Crypto (@Finance2Crypto) January 9, 2023

I thought he coached them well given their roster… think they fired him because he lost them the first pick? 😂 — Khaled Ali (@ethicalesquire) January 9, 2023