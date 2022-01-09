Texans drop season finale to Titans

Tennessee clinched the top spot in the AFC with the win on Sunday.

HOUSTON — The Tennessee Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating the Houston Texans 28-25 on Sunday behind Ryan Tannehill’s four touchdown passes that tied his career high.

The 12-5 Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title last week and have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008.

They'll have a first-round bye.

Tannehill went 23 of 32 for 287 yards.