Texans drop season finale to Titans

Tennessee clinched the top spot in the AFC with the win on Sunday.
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) carries the ball as he scrambles during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON — The Tennessee Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating the Houston Texans 28-25 on Sunday behind Ryan Tannehill’s four touchdown passes that tied his career high.

The 12-5 Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title last week and have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008.

They'll have a first-round bye.

Tannehill went 23 of 32 for 287 yards.

Davis Mills threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns for 4-13 Houston to give him 2,604 yards passing this season to move past David Carr (2,592) for most yards passing by a rookie in franchise history.

