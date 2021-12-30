Former Texans receiver Andre Johnson one step closer to Hall of Fame

Johnson on Thursday was named a finalist for the Hall of Fame. The announcement of who gets in comes in February.

HOUSTON — One of the greatest players in Houston Texans history is one step closer to pro football’s biggest honor.

In his first year of eligibility, former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson has been named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson, who was drafted third overall in 2003 out of the University of Miami, spent 12 seasons with the Texans. Johnson remains the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and 100-yard games. He also has several individual game records, like most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a game.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said in a release. “I always tell people that you don’t play the game to become a Hall of Famer. You play the game to be a great player and help the team be successful. I don’t think it has really set in yet. It’s a tremendous honor. I’m thankful to the Hall of Fame committee for voting me as a finalist. It’s the biggest achievement you can have as a football player other than winning a Super Bowl. I’m excited about it, very humbled and very appreciative of the people who helped me throughout my career.”

After the Texans, Johnson went on to play for Tennessee and Indianapolis. The Texans signed him to a one-day contract to allow him to retire as a Texan.

