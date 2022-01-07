Reports: Former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to interview for Jacksonville job

O'Brien currently serves as the offensive coordinator for Alabama who is preparing for the NCAA National Championship Game.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien is reportedly interviewing for the head coaching job with division rival Jacksonville, according to NFL.com.

O’Brien currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide who is preparing to play for the NCAA Football National Championship on Monday night in a rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport reports that Jacksonville plans to interview following the national title game. John Reid, of the Florida Times Union, was the first to report the news.

Bill O'Brien will be interviewing for the Jaguars head coach job next week. -- Didn't see that coming. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) January 7, 2022

The #Jaguars plan to interview former #Texans coach Bill O’Brien for their vacant HC job next week after #Bama team plays in the National Championship on Monday, source said. @JohnReid64 had the timing first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

This comes after the Jaguars fired first-year head coach Urban Meyer during the season after several controversial on and off-the-field incidents.

O’Brien was fired by the Texans after starting 0-4 during the 2020 season. He was 52-48 in more than six seasons as the head coach of the Texans. He won four AFC South Division titles in that time but failed to advance beyond the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.