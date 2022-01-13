Houston Texans fire first-year coach David Culley, KHOU 11 confirms

The team finished with a 4-13 record.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have fired first-year head coach David Culley after just one season, according to reports.

Cully – in his first and only season as Texans coach -- led the team to a 4-13 season.

Culley spoke to the media the day after the season-ending loss to Tennessee, saying for right now, he's the coach. Several players also voiced their support for Culley.

The Houston Texans’ troubles this season began months before they played their first game. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade last January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.

The issues kept Watson out all season and precipitated a rebuild that led to a second straight terrible season for the Texans.

The Texans lost 28-25 to the Titans to end the season 4-13 after finishing the 2020 season 4-12.

Houston finished the season 30th in the NFL in scoring. They were 27th in points allowed and 32nd in rushing.

