Admittedly, for the first time in his decorated career, 42-year-old punter Shane Lechler has met his match.

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reports that the Houston Texans have punted on the six-time All-Pro in favor of undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel from Tennessee.

Texans have cut Shane Lechler and kept rookie Trevor Daniel. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 31, 2018

USA Today Sports confirmed that the East Bernard, Texas native was cut.

Even Lechler knew the handwriting was on the wall in his postgame comments in the locker room following the team’s 14-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys when he admitted this was the first position battle he had found himself in his 19-year career.

“I’ve had some competition before, but this kid is talented,” Lechler said. “Very talented punter.”

The numbers from preseason back up Daniel. In total, Daniel recorded 10 punts, finishing with an average yardage of 45.3, which were returned for a total of 22 yards.

In comparison, Lechler has recorded 11 punts for an average of 43.2 yards and a total of 52 yards returned.

Both players managed to land four punts inside the 20, but it was the rookie who managed to beat out the veteran in terms of the longest punt this preseason managing 63 yards to Lechler’s 61.

Coach Bill O’Brien described Lechler as a “Hall of Fame punter” in his postgame presser, but clearly the team has decided to go with the rookie. The youth movement is alive and well in Houston, and the first casualty is Lechler. The Texans hope they made the right decision.

As for Lechler, he indicated he won’t retire just because Daniel won the job.

Lechler said last night after Dallas game he won’t retire if Daniel was kept. Lechler is coming off an excellent season and punted well in camp and preseason. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 31, 2018

The 2000 fifth-round pick from Texas A&M looks to new horizons as the Texans look to open the season Sept. 9 at the New England Patriots.

