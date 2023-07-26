Observations from Day 1 of Houston Texans training camp

There were several headlines from the first day of camp, including offensive tackle Tytus Howard's contract extension.

HOUSTON — Former first-round draft pick Tytus Howard has reportedly reached an agreement with the Houston Texans on a new contract extension.

That was the big news on the first day of Texans’ training camp.

Howard’s new deal is for three years and $56 million with $36.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

“Tytus has earned it,” said general manager Nick Caserio who didn’t want to comment specifically on the deal as some parts of it still need to be finalized. He expects by the end of the day to have it “resolved.”

Other observations from camp in Houston:

Wide receiver John Metchie III looked to be in great shape for his first practice. Metchie, whom teammate Jalen Pitre calls “inspiring,” missed all of last season due to his leukemia diagnosis.

Second-overall pick C.J. Stroud definitely has the strongest arm in the quarterback room. It showed on the first day.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans spent quite a bit of time overseeing the defense. "It's the same feeling I had (as a player) back in 2006," Ryans said of his first training camp practice as head coach.

Will Anderson Jr. is a big human. His thighs looked like a modern day Earl Campbell’s. Anderson, the third-overall pick, ran a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Former Texans player Johnathan Joseph is now the team’s assistant defensive backs coach.